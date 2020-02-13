Canada's TC Energy reports higher quarterly profit

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO reported a 2.5% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, partly helped by its U.S. natural gas pipelines.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's comparable earnings rose to C$970 million ($731 million), in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$946 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company's earnings were unchanged at C$1.03.

Revenues fell to C$3.26 billion from C$3.90 billion.

($1 = 1.3262 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

