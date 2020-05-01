Canada's TC Energy quarterly profit jumps 15% on U.S. gas pipelines demand

Adds comparable numbers, background

May 1 (Reuters) - Keystone pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO reported a 15% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, helped by higher demand for its U.S. natural gas pipelines.

TC Energy said its U.S. natural gas pipelines benefited from better earnings from its Columbia Gas and Columbia Gulf growth projects, which went online in 2019.

"The availability of our infrastructure has remained largely unimpacted by recent events, with utilization levels robust and in line with historical norms," said Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling.

Worldwide restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic have slammed demand for oil, with excess supplies further depressing prices.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's net income attributable to common shares rose to C$1.15 billion ($818.91 million), or C$1.22 per share, in the three months ended March 31, from C$1 billion, or C$1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Comparable earnings per share increased 10% in the quarter, driven by contributions from legacy assets and projects that have entered service so far in 2020.

($1 = 1.4043 Canadian dollars)

