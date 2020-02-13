US Markets

Canada's TC Energy profit misses on lower Keystone volumes

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published

TC Energy Corp fell short of quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, hit by lower contribution from its Canadian natural gas pipelines and a decline in Keystone pipeline volumes.

Compares with estimates, adds unit details

Feb 13 (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp TRP.TO fell short of quarterly profit estimates on Thursday, hit by lower contribution from its Canadian natural gas pipelines and a decline in Keystone pipeline volumes.

The hit to Keystone volumes comes after a leak in North Dakota in late October temporarily shut down the pipeline that runs from Alberta to Nebraska.

The company's earnings from its oil pipelines, of which Keystone is the biggest contributor, plunged 33.3% to C$355 million in the fourth quarter, while profit from its Canadian natural gas pipelines fell 28.7% to C$321 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company's comparable earnings rose to C$970 million ($731 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from C$946 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, TC Energy earned C$1.03 per share, below analysts' average estimate of C$1.04, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenues fell 16.4% to C$3.26 billion.

Separately, the company said it approved two new expansion projects worth C$1.3 billion on its wholly owned natural gas pipeline systems.

($1 = 1.3262 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular