Canada's TC Energy forecasts higher adjusted core earnings in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 28, 2023 — 06:12 am EST

Written by Seher Dareen and Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said on Tuesday it expects adjusted core earnings for 2024 to be 5% to 7% higher than 2023.

While global natgas prices have declined 38% from last year, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, prices are still high enough for companies to produce profitably, boosting demand for pipelines.

The company said it also expects comparable core profit in 2023 to be 8% higher than last year.

