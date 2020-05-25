US Markets
Canada's TC Energy completes Coastal GasLink pipeline stake sale

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp said on Monday it had completed the sale of a 65% stake in its Coastal GasLink pipeline, which will move gas from northeast British Columbia to the Pacific Coast.

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said in December that it and Alberta Investment Management Corp would jointly buy the 65% Coastal GasLink stake.

The company said the partnership also includes a credit agreement with a syndicate of banks to fund the majority of the construction costs.

The C$6.6-billion pipeline, to be operated by TC Energy, had earlier faced opposition from an indigenous group, saying the project interfered with hunting and trapping rights.

