Canada's TC Energy CEO Russ Girling to retire

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TOsaid on Monday its president and chief executive officer Russ Girling will retire on December 31, 2020.

Chief operating officer François Poirier will succeed Girling as president and CEO, the company said.

