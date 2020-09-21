US Markets
Canada's TC Energy CEO Russ Girling to retire

Credit: REUTERS/TODD KOROL

Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp said on Monday its president and chief executive officer Russ Girling will retire on December 31, 2020.

Chief operating officer François Poirier will succeed Girling as president and CEO, the company said.

