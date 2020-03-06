Energy

Canada's Syncrude oil sands facility declares force majeure after fire - sources

Devika Krishna Kumar Reuters
Canada's Syncrude oil sands facility has declared force majeure after a fire at the plant, sources familiar with the matter said.

The company told customers it will reduce production by about 20%, the sources said.

"We're working with the operator, Syncrude, to better understand the situation," Suncor spokeswoman Sneh Seetal said in a statement. Syncrude did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((devika.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: devika.kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

