Canada's Supreme Court will not hear Trans Mountain oil pipeline appeal
OTTAWA, July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court dismissed an appeal on Thursday of a lower court decision that backed Ottawa's approval of expanding the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.
The top court posted the decision on its website without further detail.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Rod Nickel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
