Canada's Supreme Court will not hear Trans Mountain oil pipeline appeal

Steve Scherer Reuters
Rod Nickel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Candace Elliott

OTTAWA, July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court dismissed an appeal on Thursday of a lower court decision that backed Ottawa's approval of expanding the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

The top court posted the decision on its website without further detail.

