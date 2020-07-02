Canada's Supreme Court will not hear Trans Mountain oil pipeline appeal

OTTAWA, July 2 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court dismissed an appeal on Thursday of a lower court decision that backed Ottawa's approval of expanding the Trans Mountain oil pipeline.

The top court posted the decision on its website without further detail.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and Rod Nickel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-613-235-6745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.