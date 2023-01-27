Canada's Supreme Court strikes down one mandatory minimum gun crime penalty, upholds two others

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court struck down one mandatory minimum sentence for a firearm offence and upheld two others in a pair of decisions published on Friday.

Two of the three cases at issue used hypothetical scenarios that defence counsel argued could render these mandatory minimums unconstitutional because they would constitute cruel and unusual punishment in certain instances.

Mandatory minimum sentences have come under fire in Canada from advocates and lawyers who say they take discretion from judges and disproportionately penalize Indigenous and Black people who are over-represented behind bars and in Canada's criminal justice system.

