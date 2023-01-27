US Markets

Canada's Supreme Court strikes down one mandatory minimum gun crime penalty, upholds two others

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

January 27, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

Written by Anna Mehler Paperny for Reuters ->

By Anna Mehler Paperny

TORONTO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada's Supreme Court struck down one mandatory minimum sentence for a firearm offence and upheld two others in a pair of decisions published on Friday.

Two of the three cases at issue used hypothetical scenarios that defence counsel argued could render these mandatory minimums unconstitutional because they would constitute cruel and unusual punishment in certain instances.

Mandatory minimum sentences have come under fire in Canada from advocates and lawyers who say they take discretion from judges and disproportionately penalize Indigenous and Black people who are over-represented behind bars and in Canada's criminal justice system.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Anna.MehlerPaperny@thomsonreuters.com; 647-225-9609;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.