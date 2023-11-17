News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's support for EV battery plants to cost 16% more than announced, watchdog finds

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

November 17, 2023 — 11:35 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

Adds government reaction in paragraphs 5-6

OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian support for the construction of three major electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing factories will cost around 16% more than initially announced, an independent budgetary watchdog said on Friday.

Canada, home to a large mining sector for minerals critical for battery production, has pledged billions in incentives to woo companies involved in all levels of the EV supply chain as the world seeks to cut carbon emissions.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer assessed the total cost of federal and provincial government support for the three plants would be C$43.6 billion ($31.75 billion) over 10 years, 15.6% higher than the C$37.7 billion in previously announced costs.

The EV battery projects are due to be built by Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Stellantis STLAM.MI with LG Energy Solution 373220.KS and Sweden's Northvolt.

Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, who is leading the drive to attract battery plants to Canada, said the report did not capture many of the broader economic impacts on supply chains.

"These investments will generate economic benefits far greater than our government's contribution. (The report) also does not highlight that more than two thirds of the government's support is conditional and payable over a decade," he said in an emailed statement.

($1 = 1.3733 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.