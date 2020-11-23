Canada's Suncor to operate Syncrude oil sands by 2021

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO said on Monday it would become the operator of its Syncrude oil sands joint venture by the end of 2021.

Suncor Energy said it expects to generate C$300 million ($229.69 million) in annual synergies from the project after becoming the operator, adding that the agreement requires formal approval from other owners. (https://refini.tv/396Ad4x)

Syncrude is majority-owned by Suncor, which has 58.74% stake, with minority stakes held by Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO and others.

($1 = 1.3061 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

