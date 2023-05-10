Canada's Suncor says worker injured in bear attack at oil sands plant

May 10 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Wednesday a worker was injured in bear attack at the company's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta, the latest in a series of safety incidents at the Canadian oil producer.

The incident happened on Saturday evening and the individual was transferred to hospital and released a few hours later, Suncor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.