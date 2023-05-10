News & Insights

US Markets
SU

Canada's Suncor says worker injured in bear attack at oil sands plant

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

May 10, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy SU.TO said on Wednesday a worker was injured in bear attack at the company's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta, the latest in a series of safety incidents at the Canadian oil producer.

The incident happened on Saturday evening and the individual was transferred to hospital and released a few hours later, Suncor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)

((nia.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 403 531 1624; Reuters Messaging: nia.williams.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.