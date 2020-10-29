Canada's Suncor Energy sees flat 2021 spending at current oil price

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy, Canada's second-biggest oil producer, will keep capital spending flat next year if North American oil prices remain around current levels, Chief Executive Mark Little said on Thursday.

Little said capital spending would stay flat if West Texas Intermediate prices look to hover around $35 per barrel, and raise spending by 10-15% if prices pass $40 per barrel.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

