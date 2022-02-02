Canada's Suncor Energy profit falls short of forecast

By Rod Nickel and Rithika Krishna

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO swung to a quarterly profit from a year-ago loss, the Canadian oil producer said on Wednesday, but its earnings missed expectations.

North American benchmark oil prices topped $85 per barrel during the fourth quarter, buoying profits for producers, while the Omicron coronavirus wave did not dent fuel demand as much as some feared.

The Calgary Alberta-based company reported net profit of C$1.55 billion ($1.22 billion), or C$1.07 per share, versus a loss of C$168 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for one-time items, however, Suncor earned 89 Canadian cents per share, versus expectations for 94 Canadian cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Operational problems related to frigid weather at two Suncor Canadian oil sands sites in December resulted in lower crude production for the second half of the month, the company said in January.

Rival Imperial Oil IMO.TO on Tuesday said cold weather had also lowered its production.

Suncor, Canada's second-biggest oil producer, extracted 743,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, compared with 769,200 boepd a year earlier. The drop in output reflected Suncor's sale of its stake in the Golden Eagle project in the United Kingdom North Sea, along with Canadian operational problems.

Refinery crude throughput, or the amount of oil Suncor processed, was 447,000 barrels per day (bpd), 2% higher than a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2683 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; additional reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Cynthia Osterman)

