News & Insights

US Markets
SU

Canada’s Suncor continues talks to buy TotalEnergies’ Fort Hills oil sands stake

Credit: REUTERS/CANDACE ELLIOTT

August 15, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Suncor Energy SU.TO is continuing talks with French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA about buying its nearly one-third stake in the Fort Hills oil sands site, Suncor’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Rich Kruger, who added he expects a resolution to the talks this year, said Suncor prefers to own 100% of its facilities. Canada’s second-largest oil producer is looking to increase its bitumen supplies to replace its aging Base Mine.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.