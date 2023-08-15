Canada’s Suncor continues talks to buy TotalEnergies’ Fort Hills oil sands stake

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Suncor Energy SU.TO is continuing talks with French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA about buying its nearly one-third stake in the Fort Hills oil sands site, Suncor’s CEO said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Rich Kruger, who added he expects a resolution to the talks this year, said Suncor prefers to own 100% of its facilities. Canada’s second-largest oil producer is looking to increase its bitumen supplies to replace its aging Base Mine.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)

((rod.nickel@tr.com; Twitter: @RodNickel_Rtrs;))

