Canada's Suncor beats quarterly profit estimates on higher crude prices

February 14, 2023 — 07:31 pm EST

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher crude prices amid tightened global supply.

U.S. oil prices pulled back from a multi-year high last quarter, but were trading 9% higher than the year-ago level as Western sanctions against major energy producer Russia and a decision by OPEC+ to cut output tightened global supply.

Suncor's total upstream production was 763,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter, higher than last year's output of 743,300 boepd.

The company's refinery utilization averaged 94% and crude throughput was 440,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 447,000 bpd last year, as its Commerce City refinery in Colorado was knocked out by winter storm Elliott.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported adjusted operating earnings of C$2.43 billion($1.82 billion), or C$1.81 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts' estimate of C$1.76 per share.

($1 = 1.3344 Canadian dollars)

