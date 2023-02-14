US Markets
Canada's Suncor beats quarterly profit estimates

February 14, 2023 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by higher crude prices amid tightened global supply.

Total upstream production was 763,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), higher than last year's output of 743,300 boepd.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported adjusted operating earnings of C$2.43 billion, or C$1.81 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with average analysts' estimate of C$1.76 per share.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

