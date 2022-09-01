US Markets
Canada's Sun Life to acquire majority stake in AAM for $214 mln

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRED THORNHILL

Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said on Thursday it plans to acquire a majority stake in Advisors Asset Management Inc (AAM) through SLC Management, its institutional fixed income and alternatives asset manager, for $214 million.

Sun Life intends to tap the fast-growing U.S. market of high net worth investors with the deal, that will see it own a 51% stake in U.S.-based AAM, which oversees $41.4 billion in assets as of July 31.

The Canadian insurer said as part of the deal it will invest up to $400 million to launch SLC Management alternative products for the U.S. retail market, which will be distributed by AAM.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

