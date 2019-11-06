US Markets

Canada's Sun Life reports 10.8% rise in underlying net profit

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc posted a 10.8% rise in underlying quarterly profit, helped by growth in insurance sales in its Asia unit and asset management business.

The company's underlying net income rose to C$809 million ($613.7 million), or C$1.37 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$730 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3183 Canadian dollars)

