Canada's Sun Life reports 10.8% rise in underlying net profit

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO posted a 10.8% rise in underlying quarterly profit, helped by growth in insurance sales in its Asia unit and asset management business.

The company's underlying net income rose to C$809 million ($613.7 million), or C$1.37 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$730 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3183 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

