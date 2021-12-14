Canada's Sun Life pauses office return for more workers until January-end

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO said on Tuesday it had paused its office re-opening pilot for more employees until the end of January, citing worries over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant.

A majority of Sun Life employees continue to work remotely, the insurer said in an emailed statement, adding that a small number of staffers participating in its phased and voluntary office re-opening are required to be fully vaccinated.

In July, Sun Life had unveiled a flexible return-to-office approach for a majority of its 12,000 staffers in Canada that allowed them to choose where to work from.

On Monday, Canada's top health official warned COVID-19 cases in the country may rapidly rise in the coming days due to the community spread of the Omicron variant.

The World Health Organization has said the new variant poses a "very high" global risk. It has roiled markets and forced tighter protocols from major corporate names, including Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.