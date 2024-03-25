Canada's Sun Life Financial names Timothy Deacon as CFO

Adds details throughout

March 25 (Reuters) - Canadian life insurer Sun Life Financial SLF.TO on Monday named Timothy Deacon as its chief financial officer, effective April 8.

Deacon, a veteran of more than two decades in the asset management and insurance space, will succeed Manjit Singh, who was as the president of the company's Asia business last year.

Deacon joins Sun Life from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan where he served as CFO.

(Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shailesh Kuber)

((ArasuKannagi.Basil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.