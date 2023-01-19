Canada's Sun Life clinches $192 mln bancassurance deal with Dah Sing Bank

Adds details of COVID-19 curbs easing in Hong Kong and details of companies' partnership from third paragraph

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO has struck a 15-year bancassurance partnership in Hong Kong with Dah Sing Bank 2356.HK, a move that is likely to boost the Canadian insurer's presence in the special administrative region of Hong Kong.

"Sun Life will pay an amount of HK$1.5 billion ($191.5 million) for this exclusive arrangement, with ongoing variable payments to Dah Sing Bank based on the success of the partnership, both companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

The deal comes at a time when Hong Kong is returning to normalcy as authorities downgrade COVID-19's status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease, following a similar move by China in January.

($1 = 7.8333 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Uttaresh.V)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.