Canada's Sun Life clinches $192 mln bancassurance deal with Dah Sing Bank

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

January 19, 2023 — 09:31 pm EST

Written by Anshuman Daga for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO has struck a 15-year bancassurance partnership in Hong Kong with Dah Sing Bank 2356.HK, a move that is likely to boost the Canadian insurer's presence in the special administrative region of Hong Kong.

"Sun Life will pay an amount of HK$1.5 billion ($191.5 million) for this exclusive arrangement, with ongoing variable payments to Dah Sing Bank based on the success of the partnership, both companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

The deal comes at a time when Hong Kong is returning to normalcy as authorities downgrade COVID-19's status to an endemic disease from a severe respiratory disease, following a similar move by China in January.

($1 = 7.8333 Hong Kong dollars)

