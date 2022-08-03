US Markets
SLF

Canada's Sun Life beats profit estimates, helped by new business

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FRED THORNHILL

Sun Life Financial, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday comfortably beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier thanks to new business gains and a contribution from its acquisition of U.S. benefits firm DentaQuest.

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial SLF.TO, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday comfortably beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier thanks to new business gains and a contribution from its acquisition of U.S. benefits firm DentaQuest.

Underlying profit was C$892 million ($694.65 million), or C$1.52 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$883 million, or C$1.50, a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit of C$1.39 a share.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather, editing by Deepa Babington)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular