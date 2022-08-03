Canada's Sun Life beats profit estimates, helped by new business

TORONTO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial SLF.TO, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, on Wednesday comfortably beat analysts' estimates for second-quarter core profit, which rose from a year earlier thanks to new business gains and a contribution from its acquisition of U.S. benefits firm DentaQuest.

Underlying profit was C$892 million ($694.65 million), or C$1.52 a share, in the three months ended June 30, from C$883 million, or C$1.50, a year earlier. Analysts had expected profit of C$1.39 a share.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Nichola Saminather, editing by Deepa Babington)

