Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

April 23, 2023 — 11:06 pm EDT

Written by Divya Rajagopal for Reuters ->

By Divya Rajagopal

TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - A strike by more than 100,000 Canadian federal government workers is closer to a resolution with progress made on remote work and wage increases for Treasury Board employees, the union said on Sunday.

The strike is scheduled to continue for now amid ongoing talks about a deal for revenue agency workers, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) said in a statement. The union has said it will "escalate" its actions on Monday.

"At Treasury Board we made some headway on remote work language, and both sides have moved in order to get closer to a resolution on wage increases," said Chris Aylward, National President of PSAC.

The talks with the government about wages increases for revenue agency workers have not made progress, he added.

