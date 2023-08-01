News & Insights

Canada's Strathcona to buy smaller rival and go public at $6.5 bln valuation

August 01, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Strathcona Resources said on Tuesday it will go public by acquiring smaller rival Pipestone Energy Corp PIPE.TO in an all-stock deal that will value the combined business at C$8.6 billion ($6.49 billion).

Pipestone Energy has a market capitalization of $756.83 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Strathcona said the two companies will be amalgamated to form a new corporation that will retain Strathcona's name.

Pipestone shareholders will receive about 9.05% of the pro forma equity in the amalgamated company, with existing Strathcona shareholders owning the rest.

Including debt, the combined company will have a market capitalization of C$11.5 billion.

($1 = 1.3243 Canadian dollars)

