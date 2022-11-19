US Markets

Canada's spy agency investigating Iranian death threats

Credit: REUTERS/SPENCER COLBY

November 19, 2022 — 12:33 pm EST

Written by Steve Scherer for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Canada's spy agency is investigating reports from people who are living in the country who have received "credible" death threats from Iran, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in a statement.

The threats are "designed to silence those who speak out publicly" against Iran, the statement said.

CSIS is collecting information from people who experienced harassment and intimidation linked to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the statement said.

"CSIS is actively investigating several threats to life emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran based on credible intelligence."

The CSIS statement was first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) on Friday.

The agency is working closely with Iranian-Canadian communities which have been "disproportionately" targeted, the statement said.

Iran's intelligence services have made at least 10 attempts to kidnap or even kill British nationals or people based in the United Kingdom regarded by Tehran as a threat, the head of Britain's domestic spy agency said on Wednesday.

Canada has a series of sanctions against Iran over alleged human rights abuses, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died in September while in custody of Iran's morality police.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Josie Kao)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.