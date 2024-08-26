Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index Reaches New Record Intraday High

(RTTNews) - Following the significant rally seen last Friday, Canadian stocks are seeing further upside during trading on Monday, lifting the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index to a new record intraday high.

Currently, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is off its best levels of the day but still up 75.49 points or 0.3 percent at 23,361.57.

The continued advance on Bay Street partly reflects strength among energy stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index up by 1.1 percent.

Energy stocks are moving higher along with the price of crude oil, as crude for October delivery is surging $2.37 to $77.20 a barrel.

The sharp increase by the price of crude oil comes amid geopolitical concerns after Israel and Hezbollah traded a barrage of strikes across the Lebanon border.

Consumer discretionary stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while gold stocks have moved to the downside despite a modest increase by the price of the precious metal.

