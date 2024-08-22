Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index Pulling Back Off Record Closing High

(RTTNews) - Following the rebound seen in the previous session, Canadian stocks have moved back to the downside during trading on Thursday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 95.19 points or 0.4 percent at 23,026.54 after ending Wednesday's trading at a record closing high.

The pullback by Canadian stocks may reflect profit taking, as traders cash in on recent strength despite optimism about a U.S. interest rate cut next month.

Considerable weakness among gold stocks is also weighing on the markets, with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index tumbling by 1.9 percent.

The slump by gold stocks comes amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for December delivery plunging $32.70 to $2,514.80 an ounce.

Most of the other major sectors are showing more modest moves on the day ahead of the Kansas City Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which gets underway later in the day.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday, with traders looking for the central bank chief's comments to provide further clarity about the outlook for rates.

