Canada's Shopify records Black Friday sales up 21%

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc SHOP.TO recorded worldwide sales of nearly $2.9 billion on Black Friday, an increase of about 21% in comparison to last year, the company said Saturday.

New York, London and Los Angeles were among the top-selling cities, the company said, while apparel and accessories was the top-selling product category.

Shopify also said it funded 23,000+ tonnes of carbon removal to counteract emissions from the delivery of every order placed on its platform on Black Friday.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Nick Zieminski)

