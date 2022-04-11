US Markets
SHOP

Canada's Shopify announces 10-for-1 stock split

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc on Monday announced a 10-for-1 stock split of the company's class A and class B shares, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors.

Adds details on split, new class of shares, share move

April 11 (Reuters) - Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify Inc SHOP.N on Monday announced a 10-for-1 stock split of the company's class A and class B shares, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 2.9% to $620 in premarket trading.

Shopify said each shareholder, as of June 22, would receive nine more shares on June 28 for each share held.

Currently, the company's class A shares carry one vote per share and class B shares carry 10 votes per share.

The company also said it would authorize a new class of shares, called the Founder share, to Tobi Lutke, its chief executive officer and founder.

The Founder share will provide Lutke with a variable number of votes and combined with his previously owned shares from other classes, will represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of Shopify's outstanding shares.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHOP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular