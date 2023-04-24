Canada's Sherritt reports death of worker in Cuba mine

April 24 (Reuters) - Canada's Sherritt International Corp S.TO on Monday reported the death of an employee at the Moa Joint Venture (JV) mine in Cuba due to a vehicle-related accident.

Moa JV is a 50/50 partnership between Sherritt and General Nickel Company SA which mines and processes nickel laterite deposits in Cuba for refining into finished nickel and cobalt from its refinery in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Sherritt has began its investigation and is working with local authorities to find the cause of the incident, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.