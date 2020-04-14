US Markets

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as the Canadian telecom services provider looks to weather the uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis.

Adds details, background

April 14 (Reuters) - Shaw Communications SJRb.TO said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees, as the Canadian telecom services provider looks to weather the uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis.

Government measures to limit the spread of the virus have triggered dramatic shortages or stoppages of work in specific areas of its business, the company said in a statement.

It said the temporary layoffs will begin on April 16, and largely include employees working in retail and sales roles.

"We look forward to welcoming them back when business conditions improve," President Paul McAleese said.

Companies across different sectors have furloughed employees, suspended share buybacks and withdrew outlook due to the economic uncertainties brought on by the virus outbreak, which has killed over 120,000 people across the world.

Shaw had about 10,000 employees, according to its 2019 annual report.

It reported its second-quarter results last week and withdrew its previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shinjini Ganguli)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular