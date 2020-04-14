Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

April 14 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom services provider Shaw Communications SJRb.TO said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10% of its workforce, due to uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis.

The company had about 10,000 employees, according to its 2019 annual report.

The temporary layoffs will begin on April 16 and largely include employees working in retail and sales roles, the company said in a statement.

Government measures to limit the spread of the virus have triggered dramatic shortages or stoppages of work in specific areas of its business, the company added.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

