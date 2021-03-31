US Markets
Canada's Seven Generations shareholders approve merger with ARC Resources

Canada's Seven Generations Energy shareholders on Wednesday approved ARC Resources Ltd's plans to buy the company, paving the way for a deal to create the country's sixth-largest energy firm.

The preliminary announcement was made on the company's virtual special shareholders meeting, with no details on how many votes were cast in favor of the deal.

