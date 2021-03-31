Canada's Seven Generations shareholders approve merger with ARC Resources

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's Seven Generations Energy VII.TO shareholders on Wednesday approved ARC Resources Ltd's ARX.TO plans to buy the company, paving the way for a deal to create the country's sixth-largest energy firm.

The preliminary announcement was made on the company's virtual special shareholders meeting, with no details on how many votes were cast in favor of the deal.

