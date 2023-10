Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Speaker of Canada's Senate, Raymonde Gagne, will not attend the two-day parliamentary speakers' summit under the G-20 starting on Friday in New Delhi, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

