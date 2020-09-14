US Markets

Canada's security firm Garda World offers to buy G4S for 2.95 bln pounds

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Canada's private security company Garda World Security said on Monday it offered to buy British rival G4S for 190 pence per share, valuing it at around 2.95 billion pounds.

Corrects headline to say "for 2.95 bln pounds" instead of " in 2.95 bln pound"

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada's private security company Garda World Security said on Monday it offered to buy British rival G4S GFS.L for 190 pence per share, valuing it at around 2.95 billion pounds.

Garda World said it encourages G4S shareholders to "mandate their board's engagement" after the Canadian firm, which dropped its earlier interest for G4S in May last year, failed to engage with the G4S board regarding the current offer.

G4S shares jumped 23% to 179.8 pence in response to the offer.

