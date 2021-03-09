US Markets

Canada's Secure Energy to merge with Tervita in $2.3 bln deal

Shariq Khan Reuters
March 9 (Reuters) - Canadian oilfield services provider Secure Energy Services Inc SES.TO said on Tuesday it would merge with waste management service firm Tervita Corp TEV.TO in a deal that values the combined company at $2.3 billion.

