US Markets

Canada's Scotiabank reports 1.6% rise in profit

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in its Canadian and international banking units.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Canada's third-biggest lender, posted a 1.6% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by growth in its Canadian and international banking units.

Net income rose to C$2.31 billion ($1.74 billion), or C$1.73 per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from C$2.27 billion, or C$1.71 per share, a year earlier. (https://reut.rs/35F8m6f)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1.82 per share.

($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular