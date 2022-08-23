US Markets
BNS

Canada's Scotiabank profit rises on lending strength in international unit

Contributors
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Bank of Nova Scotia reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates on Tuesday, but earnings rose from a year earlier as strong loan growth, particularly in its international business helped offset challenges in its wealth and capital markets units.

By Nichola Saminather and Manya Saini

TORONTO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported third-quarter profit a touch below estimates on Tuesday, but earnings rose from a year earlier as strong loan growth, particularly in its international business helped offset challenges in its wealth and capital markets units.

Canada's third-largest lender said net income excluding one-off items was C$2.61 billion ($2 billion), or C$2.10, in the three months ended July 31, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$2.01, a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$2.11 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Provisions for credit losses (PCL) rose, to C$412 million from C$380 million, although they were lower than the C$535.6 million that analysts had expected.

Markets have been expecting PCLs to begin to tick higher, reversing the trend of the past several quarters, as banks brace for a rise in potential delinquencies driven by rising inflation and interest rates.

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings fell 1% from a year earlier.

Still, strong loan growth and higher margins resulting from rising interest rates gave Scotiabank's earnings a boost.

Its international business reported a 30% jump in adjusted earnings, driven by strong loan growth and margin expansion.

The same factors drove a 12% increase in earnings in its Canadian unit.

That helped offset a 26% decline in profit in its global banking and markets business driven by challenging market conditions. Lower fees due to market volatility drove earnings 3% lower in its wealth management business.

Scotiabank reported overall net profit of C$2.59 billion, or C$2.09 a share, up from C$2.54 billion or C$1.99, a year ago.

($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather in Toronto and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Susan Fenton)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular