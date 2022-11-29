US Markets
BNS

Canada's Scotiabank profit falls on capital market slump, provisions

November 29, 2022 — 06:07 am EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO reported a lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as a lull in its investment banking division dented income from its capital markets unit and compelled the lender to set aside higher provisions.

Net income, excluding one-off items, came in at C$2.62 billion ($1.95 billion), or C$2.06 a share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, compared with C$2.72 billion, or C$2.10, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected C$2 a share, according to Refinitiv data.

Canada's third-largest lender reported overall net profit of C$2.09 billion, or C$1.63 a share, compared with C$2.56 billion, or C$1.97 a share, last year.

($1 = 1.3454 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.