US Markets
BNS

Canada's Scotiabank pauses plan for employees to return to head office in January

Contributor
Nichola Saminather Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Bank of Nova Scotia will pause its earlier plan for employees working remotely to return to its head office starting on Jan. 17, Canada's third-largest lender said on Monday.

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO will pause its earlier plan for employees working remotely to return to its head office starting on Jan. 17, Canada's third-largest lender said on Monday.

"Based on the Government of Ontario’s latest guidance, Scotiabank is pausing its plans to begin a phased and gradual return to office for employees working remotely, and will reassess timing in the new year," the Toronto-based bank said in a statement.

When employees do begin to return to offices, it will be staggered for different groups, with the majority of head-office employees working in a hybrid model, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Nichola.Saminather@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7519;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BNS

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular