Canada's Scotiabank pauses plan for employees to return to head office in January

TORONTO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO will pause its earlier plan for employees working remotely to return to its head office starting on Jan. 17, Canada's third-largest lender said on Monday.

"Based on the Government of Ontario’s latest guidance, Scotiabank is pausing its plans to begin a phased and gradual return to office for employees working remotely, and will reassess timing in the new year," the Toronto-based bank said in a statement.

When employees do begin to return to offices, it will be staggered for different groups, with the majority of head-office employees working in a hybrid model, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Nichola Saminather; Editing by Peter Cooney)

