Canada's Scotiabank, BMO beat profit estimates as lending stays strong

TORONTO, May 25 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Bank of Montreal kicked off Canada's second-quarter results from the industry on Wednesday with better-than-expected profits as declines in credit-loss provisions and loan growth continued.

Mortgage growth and credit quality remained strong for both banks, keeping earnings resilient even as capital markets pulled back amid the recent turmoil in markets.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-largest lender, reported net income excluding one-off items of C$2.18 in the three months ended April 30, compared with C$1.90 a year earlier and estimates of C$1.96, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Scotiabank’s loan-loss provisions fell to C$219 million from C$496 million a year ago.

BMO, the country's fourth-biggest bank, reported adjusted profit of C$3.23 from C$3.13 a year earlier. Analysts had expected C$3.21 a share.

BMO’s provisions for credit losses decreased to C$50 million from C$60 million a year ago, although that was a reversal of the recoveries the bank made over the past three quarters.

Both banks saw expenses creep up from a year ago, with Scotiabank's up 3% on an adjusted basis, and BMO's rising 2%, although they fell from the previous quarter.

Both lenders posted increases of over 20% in their Canadian businesses from a year ago as mortgages grew and commercial lending recovery continued. Scotiabank also had strong earnings in its international business, which rose 43% , while profit in BMO's U.S. unit increased 8%.

While Scotiabank's wealth management profit grew 9%, BMO's fell 4%. And both saw declines in capital markets earnings.

($1 = 1.2841 Canadian dollars)

