Canada's Sandpiper Group asks to overhaul First Capital REIT board

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity firm Sandpiper Group on Monday announced it had launched a campaign to overhaul the board at First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) FCR_u.TO, nominating four new members.

Sandpiper, which owns 9% of the outstanding units of First Capital REIT, said it was requisitioning a special meeting of unitholders no later than March 1.

First Capital was not available for an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

