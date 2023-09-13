Canada's Sagard to tap Middle East market with Abu Dhabi office

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Alternative asset manager Sagard Holdings said on Wednesday it plans to open its first office in the Gulf region in Abu Dhabi, and it will be led by former Bank of Montreal BMO.TO executive Firas Mallah.

Sagard, which is owned by Canada's billionaire Desmarais family, joins a growing list of investment firms that are moving to the Middle East to tap the lucrative fast-developing oil-rich market.

The company, which has $14.5 billion in assets under management with 125 portfolio companies, said Mallah brings over two decades of experience and Middle East fundraising expertise.

Sagard invests in venture capital, private equity and real estate, among others.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Writing by Manya Saini; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.