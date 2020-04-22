US Markets

Canada's Rogers withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis deepens

Ayanti Bera Reuters
Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast due to uncertain economic conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The telecom operator's revenue for first quarter ended March 31 fell 5% to C$3.42 billion due to lower subscriber activity during the pandemic. (https://reut.rs/3529Dp1)

