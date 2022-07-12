US Markets

Canada's Rogers to credit customers with equivalent of five days service

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Rogers Communications Inc said on Tuesday that it will be crediting customers with the equivalent of five days service after a network outage impacted millions of Canadians.

"We know that we need to earn back their trust, and as a first step, we will be crediting our customers with the equivalent of five days service," the company said in a statement.

