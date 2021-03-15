Canada's Rogers to buy rival Shaw Communications in C$26 bln deal

Adds details of the deal

March 15 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO agreed to acquire rival Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO in a deal valued at about C$26 billion, the Canadian telecom operator said on Monday, in a move that would help ramp up its 5G networks against the backdrop of a consolidation in the broader telecoms industry.

Rogers said Shaw shareholders will receive C$40.50 per share, representing a premium of nearly 70% premium to Shaw's last close. (https://refini.tv/2OXPb4w)

As part of the deal, expected to close in the first half of 2022, the combined company will also invest C$2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years across Western Canada, Rogers said.

($1 = 1.2456 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

