Canada's Rogers to acquire Shaw Communications in $26 bln deal

(Corrects currency to "C$" from "$" in headline and paragraph 1)

March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Shaw Communications Inc in a deal valued at about C$26 billion ($20.87 billion). ($1 = 1.2456 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SHAW COMMUNICATIONS M&A/ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS (CORRECTED, URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.