Canada's Rogers to acquire Shaw Communications in $26 bln deal

Reuters
Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Shaw Communications Inc in a deal valued at about $26 billion.

March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom operator Rogers Communications Inc said on Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire Shaw Communications Inc in a deal valued at about C$26 billion ($20.87 billion). ($1 = 1.2456 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SHAW COMMUNICATIONS M&A/ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS (CORRECTED, URGENT)

