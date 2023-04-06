Canada's Rogers says wireless customers hit by power outages from ice storm

Adds details on ice storm

April 6 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO said on Thursday its customers in various parts of Canada are being impacted by power outages caused by a recent ice storm.

More than a million people went without power on the day after an ice storm hit Canada's two most populated provinces ahead of a holiday weekend, bringing freezing rain and strong winds that toppled trees and weighed down power lines.

"Our wireless customers remain connected, however, some may notice a degradation of service with fewer available sites due to power outages," Rogers said in a tweet, adding that regions in and around Ottawa, Greater Montreal and Quebec were affected.

Electricity providers in both provinces were working to restore power, but repairs were expected to continue for days,

Hydro-Quebec was hoping to restore power for about 70% of its customers by Friday midnight, an executive at the utility said in a televised briefing.

In July last year, a Rogers network outage disrupted nearly every aspect of daily life, cutting banking, transport and government access for millions.

