Canada's Rogers says wireless customers affected by utility outages

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 06, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

April 6 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO said on Thursday its customers in various parts of Canada are being impacted by electric utility Hydro One Ltd H.TO outages caused by the recent ice storm.

"Our wireless customers remain connected, however, some may notice a degradation of service with fewer available sites due to power outages," Rogers said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

